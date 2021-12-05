Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $77,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $333.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

