Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,398 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,398 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $44,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,583,000 after purchasing an additional 445,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $108.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,451 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,922. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

