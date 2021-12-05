Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,451 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Stryker worth $58,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK opened at $246.87 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

