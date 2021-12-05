Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 38,413 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 971,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,413 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $70,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 109,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.72.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $2,013,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240,021 shares of company stock valued at $100,025,781 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

