Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Holdings Cut by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,134.50 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.25 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

