China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

China Recycling Energy stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. China Recycling Energy has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

