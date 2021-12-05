Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

KDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $683.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.14.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $67,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 1,215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $912,981. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

