CIBC Boosts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$135.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$134.00 to C$135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOO. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$136.56.

Get BRP alerts:

DOO stock opened at C$97.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35. BRP has a 52-week low of C$78.16 and a 52-week high of C$129.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.45.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 10.2099995 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 3.55%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.