CIBC Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Target Price to C$165.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$168.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CM. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $109.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.38. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 27.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,071,000 after buying an additional 2,971,368 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,685,000 after buying an additional 673,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $59,347,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

