Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Raised by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $78.56 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

