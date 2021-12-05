Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,539 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $428,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,528.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPKW stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

