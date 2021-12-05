Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Citigroup by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C opened at $62.76 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average is $70.71. The company has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

