Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) is Chiron Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems makes up 1.5% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,027. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $145.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.