Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

