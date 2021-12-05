Clear Street Markets LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,524,000 after acquiring an additional 874,226 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $40,272,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 241.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 168,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

