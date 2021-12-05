Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,235 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 30,773 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Invesco by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Invesco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,682,000 after buying an additional 675,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,449,000 after buying an additional 87,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,451,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

IVZ stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

