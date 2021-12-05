Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases New Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 7,265.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 453.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in QuantumScape by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 10.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,221,972 shares of company stock worth $30,266,233 over the last quarter.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.