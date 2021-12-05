Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 5,964 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $32.91 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

