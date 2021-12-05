Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 622 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,859,000 after purchasing an additional 533,997 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,343,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,076,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,440,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,887,000 after purchasing an additional 537,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 411,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Under Armour news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $7,516,216.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

UA opened at $19.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

