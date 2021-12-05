Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.14

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 12787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,919,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

