Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.01 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post sales of $223.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.62 million. Cognex reported sales of $223.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of CGNX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.22. 873,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37. Cognex has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after buying an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,102,000 after purchasing an additional 343,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,312,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,172,000 after purchasing an additional 288,907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,305,000 after purchasing an additional 143,491 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

