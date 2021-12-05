Coho Partners Ltd. Raises Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. State Street comprises 3.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $216,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 17.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after buying an additional 493,576 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in State Street by 28.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after buying an additional 363,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after buying an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 23.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after buying an additional 79,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in State Street by 46.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on STT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

NYSE:STT opened at $90.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

