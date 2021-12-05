Coho Partners Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,303 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $25,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Amundi bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $34,227,766,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 153.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after acquiring an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4,077.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,913,000 after acquiring an additional 353,826 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.20.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

