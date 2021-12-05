Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Short Interest Update

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $608.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,057,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

