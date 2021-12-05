Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Short Interest Update

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days.
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $608.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,057,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.