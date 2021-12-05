CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Up 24.8% in November

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.61.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 2.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $169,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

