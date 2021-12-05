Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCW. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Color Star Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

NASDAQ CSCW opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. Color Star Technology has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.