Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.60.

COLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.64. The company had a trading volume of 297,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,559. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average of $100.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $1,786,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

