Comerica Bank Has $414,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,831,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,859,000 after buying an additional 711,420 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after buying an additional 1,235,322 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after buying an additional 80,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,057,000 after buying an additional 122,345 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $67.33 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

