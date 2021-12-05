Comerica Bank Sells 2,354 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBA stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $776.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.43%.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

