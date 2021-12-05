Comerica Bank Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 3,690.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 311,958 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in DraftKings by 35.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in DraftKings by 19.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 3.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 751,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $220,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,943,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,595,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,924,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,908,639 shares of company stock worth $101,654,679. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $28.37 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

