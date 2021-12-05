Comparing Dalrada (DFCO) & Its Peers

Dalrada (OTCMKTS: DFCO) is one of 30 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Dalrada to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dalrada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dalrada and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada -17.39% -0.56% -23.05% Dalrada Competitors 5.92% 26.50% 6.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dalrada and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada $3.41 million $90,000.00 -38.00 Dalrada Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 10.10

Dalrada’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada. Dalrada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Dalrada has a beta of 7.68, suggesting that its share price is 668% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada’s competitors have a beta of 1.47, suggesting that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dalrada and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada 0 0 0 0 N/A Dalrada Competitors 220 791 1002 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 16.08%. Given Dalrada’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dalrada has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Dalrada competitors beat Dalrada on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dalrada

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering, Health, Information Technology, Education, and Corporate. The company was founded by Brian Bonar in September 1982 and is headquartered Escondido, CA.

