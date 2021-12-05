Comparing Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A 1st Source 32.43% 12.45% 1.54%

Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of 1st Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of 1st Source shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Iowa First Bancshares and 1st Source, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Source 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Iowa First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. 1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Iowa First Bancshares pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Source has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years. 1st Source is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and 1st Source’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.33 million $2.41 17.01 1st Source $366.92 million 3.21 $81.44 million $4.61 10.30

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares. 1st Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iowa First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

1st Source beats Iowa First Bancshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iowa First Bancshares

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate Owner Occupied; Commercial Real Estate Nonowner Occupied; Agriculture; Residential Real Estate, and Consumer and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Muscatine, IA.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing. It also provides trust, investment, agency and custodial services for individual, corporate and not-for-profit clients. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

