Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNDT. TheStreet raised Conduent from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conduent has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.58.

CNDT opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. Conduent has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Conduent by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

