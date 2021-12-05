Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.99 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.900 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. DA Davidson began coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.96.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,719. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,238,672 shares of company stock valued at $106,784,299 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 2,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $1,612,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $36,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.