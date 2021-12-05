Contrasting Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cardax and Schrödinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardax -1,082.47% N/A -344.96% Schrödinger -64.76% -13.24% -10.88%

55.2% of Schrödinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Schrödinger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardax and Schrödinger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardax $540,000.00 1.54 -$5.06 million ($7.07) -0.14 Schrödinger $108.10 million 23.83 -$24.46 million ($1.16) -31.32

Cardax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schrödinger. Schrödinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cardax and Schrödinger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A Schrödinger 0 2 4 0 2.67

Schrödinger has a consensus target price of $77.17, suggesting a potential upside of 112.40%. Given Schrödinger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Schrödinger is more favorable than Cardax.

Risk & Volatility

Cardax has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schrödinger has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Schrödinger beats Cardax on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardax Company Profile

Cardax, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories. Its product platform includes pharmaceutical candidates CDX-101 and CDX-301; and dietary supplements ZanthoSyn. The company was founded on February 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Thermo Fisher Scientific to extend the use of cryo-EM in connection within silico compound screening to accelerate drug discovery; Bristol Myers Squibb Company to discover, develop, and commercialize therapeutics in multiple disease areas; and NVIDIA designed to harness DGX SuperPODs. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

