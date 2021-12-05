Contrasting Harleysville Financial (HARL) & Its Competitors

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS: HARL) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Harleysville Financial to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial N/A N/A N/A Harleysville Financial Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

This table compares Harleysville Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.85 million $7.28 million 13.05 Harleysville Financial Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.03

Harleysville Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Harleysville Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Harleysville Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Harleysville Financial Competitors 1573 7400 6665 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.33%. Given Harleysville Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harleysville Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Harleysville Financial pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harleysville Financial competitors beat Harleysville Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

