Contrasting Mobivity (MFON) and Its Competitors

Mobivity (OTCMKTS: MFON) is one of 375 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mobivity to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobivity and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $13.26 million -$2.92 million -14.40 Mobivity Competitors $1.80 billion $350.28 million -36.61

Mobivity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity. Mobivity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -51.62% N/A -65.48% Mobivity Competitors -129.33% -151.49% -5.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mobivity has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity’s competitors have a beta of -2.32, indicating that their average stock price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mobivity and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobivity Competitors 2481 12608 23382 640 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 26.09%. Given Mobivity’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mobivity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

