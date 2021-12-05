Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Trading 2.8% Higher

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $389.70 and last traded at $388.46. 5,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 269,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.91 and a 200 day moving average of $411.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

