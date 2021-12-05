CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Up 23.5% in November

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,900 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 639,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 65,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTK opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. CooTek has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.14.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

