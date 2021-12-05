Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 539,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $455.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $450.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.