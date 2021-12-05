Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 251,239 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 251,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,785,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR opened at $90.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.66. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.61 and a twelve month high of $96.73.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $544,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,757 shares of company stock worth $3,301,074 over the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

