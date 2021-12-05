Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $9.32 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.6% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $464,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 39.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

LW opened at $53.98 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.71%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.