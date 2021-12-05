Copeland Capital Management LLC Invests $10.61 Million in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 417,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Switch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 132,166.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWCH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $815,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,826,555 shares of company stock worth $46,669,009. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.