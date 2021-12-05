Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 124,444 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,444 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $28,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KALU opened at $93.24 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,950 shares of company stock worth $428,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

