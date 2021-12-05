Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,242 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $34,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 205,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 602.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 172,326 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,005 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 60,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares in the last quarter. 35.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

