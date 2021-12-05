Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,422 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 21.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 3.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

NYSE:WCN opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.55 and a 200 day moving average of $127.30. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.