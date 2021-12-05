Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,432 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $13,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Amundi acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 459,214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,990,000 after acquiring an additional 408,432 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,381,000 after acquiring an additional 239,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $227.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $133.60 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

