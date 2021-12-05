Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.60 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 279,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 892,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.73. The company has a market cap of £24.71 million and a P/E ratio of -33.33.

About Cora Gold (LON:CORA)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

