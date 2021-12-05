Cormark Lowers National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$113.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$101.21.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$96.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.52. The firm has a market cap of C$32.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$70.81 and a 1 year high of C$106.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

In other news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 4,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$96.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$384,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,697.60.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

