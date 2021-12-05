Cormark Trims Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price to C$146.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.94.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$128.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$183.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$130.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$128.29. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$102.74 and a 1-year high of C$134.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total value of C$700,799.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$773,355.47. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total value of C$69,558.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$522,507.36. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

